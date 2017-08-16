CHATUNGA’S GIRLFRIEND EXPLODES: Engels Wants Grace Mugabe To Pay $700 000

Staff Reporter | The family of Gabriella Engels the 20 old South African model who was brutally assaulted by Zimbabwean First Lady Grace Mugabe on Sunday is reportedly making plans to sue for $700 000 against the first lady for the assault.

South African public media reports that the family is consulting with lawyers to lodge an urgent court application against Grace Mugabe on the matter.

GRACE MUGABE MISSING LIVE – WHERE ON EARTH IS GRACE MUGABE Posted by ZimEye on Tuesday, August 15, 2017

Mugabe who is now officially a fugitive from justice in South Africa after failing to pitch up in court to answer charges on two counts of assault with Intent to cause grievous bodily harm reportedly sneaked out of the country before the court issued a warrant of arrest against her.

A devastated Engels claims that as a model the scars left on her body after the assaults by Mugabe with an electric cable will grossly affect her modelling career hence the huge claim against the First Lady.

“I am a model, with this scar over my face my whole career is ruined,” an emotional Engels said.

Engel who reported the matter to South African Police immediately after the assault said she is disappointed that her assailant did not pitch up in court and feels justice has been denied.

The young model says that she wants to see the case go as far as possible in the courts as she is upset with what Mugabe did to her.

“I don’t know how far this case will go but I just want my voice to be heard because what she did wasn’t right” Engels said.

The determined young lady who had gone into the hotel where Grace Mugabe attacked her at the invitation of Bellamine one of Mugabe’s sons claims she did not know that the boy was Mugabe’s son neither that Grace was Mugabe’s wife until after the incident.

“I had no clue who this woman was when she started beating me. I didn’t know that Delamin was Mugabe’s son. I only found out when I ran out the hotel room.”

In her narration of the ordeal, Engels claims that Grace did not even explain who she was but just pounced on her accusing her of living with her sons in the hotel.

The young lady claims that she had actually only met Mugabe’s sons the previous evening after being introduced by a friend and was visiting the boys on their invitation.

“She flipped and just kept beating me with the plug. Over and over. I had no idea what was going on. I was surprised… I needed to crawl out of the room before I could run away.

“Her ten bodyguards just stood there watching, no one did anything, no one tried to help me.”

“There was blood everywhere. Over my arms, in my hair, everywhere.”

She opened a case of assault against the 52-year-old Mugabe on Monday afternoon.

Calls to Mugabe’s spokesperson George Charamba went unanswered and no official comment has been made by the Zimbabwean government on the topical issue.

The Capital Hotel Group owners of the hotel where the incident took place also did not want to comment.

Engels said she had not been contacted by either Mugabe or her children following the incident.

She said she is unable to “deal” with the trauma she experienced.

“I don’t know how to deal with this, but I am trying hard. I am trying so hard to be strong.”