EU Demands Answers On Dzamara Disappearance

The European Union Delegation, the Heads of Mission of EU Member States present in Harare and the Head of Mission of Switzerland issue the following statement in Zimbabwe:

Today, 9 March 2017, marks two years since the abduction of human rights defender Itai Dzamara. The fate of Mr Dzamara remains unknown and his family continues to fear for his life.

The Heads of Mission of the EU and Switzerland remain deeply concerned at the lack of progress in this case and call once again on the Zimbabwean authorities to ascertain Mr Dzamara’s whereabouts and to ensure that justice is served. To express opinion in a non-violent way is a constitutional right for all Zimbabwean citizens, including for Mr Dzamara. It is the obligation of the authorities to protect the rights of all its citizens.

In Harare, on 9 March 2017