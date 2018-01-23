EU endorses Mnangagwa rule, ready to review sanctions on Zimbabwe

By Paul Nyathi| The European Union has taken a major step towards Zimbabwe by literally endorsing the leadership of President Emerson Mnangagwa.

A memorandum of the full EU council which met in Brussels on Monday and made available to ZimEye.com indicates that the Union is happy and hopeful with the political and economic developments in Zimbabwe allowing them to consider lifting several measures put up against the country during former President Robert Mugabe’s rule.

The full memorandum from the Union secretariat reads as follows:

Council conclusions on Zimbabwe

1. The ongoing political transition in Zimbabwe creates high expectations among all

Zimbabweans. It can open the way to a full return to the Rule of Law, within a constitutional

framework and under civilian rule, allowing for the preparation and implementation of much-

needed political and economic reforms.

2. The EU reaffirms its availability to engage constructively with the new authorities including

through a structured political dialogue, with political actors across the spectrum, and with

civil society, on the basis of a mutual commitment to shared values focused on human rights,

democratic principles and the Rule of Law. It will do so in coordination with African and

international partners.

3. The upcoming electoral process will be an essential step. The EU welcomes the commitment

of the authorities to hold elections in line with the constitution, and underlines the importance

that the conditions are in place to allow those elections to be peaceful, inclusive, credible and

transparent. The EU would consider favourably electoral observation, provided that the

required conditions are fulfilled and that an invitation from the Government of Zimbabwe is

received.

4. The EU welcomes the stated intention of the Zimbabwean authorities to deliver economic

reforms in Zimbabwe, aiming at supporting job creation, growth and sustainable long-term

development, and reaffirms its willingness to support the planning and implementation of

much-needed structural changes and the promotion of good governance. In this context, the

EU will support the authorities in establishing as soon as possible a constructive re-engagement with international financial institutions based on a clear and time-bound

economic and political reform programme.

5. The EU stands ready to review the whole range of its policies towards Zimbabwe at any

moment to take into account the progress achieved in the country.