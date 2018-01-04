EU Extends Media Funding To Harare

By Langton Ncube| Brussels has unveiled funding to Harare which the European Union said was going to be channeled to local media towards enhancing the forth estate’s election coverage and accurate reporting.

The undisclosed amount of the media support package which the EU extended to Harare through the International Media Support (IMS) was announced by the head of the Western bloc in Zimbabwe, Philippe Van Demme , in Harare recently.

“I am very happy to inform you that recently EU awarded a grant to IMS which in collaboration with many among you through different local networks will work with you key local media actors to support an electoral environment where freedom of information and expression is guaranteed and citizens are free to participate,” ambassador Van Damme told a dialogue platform which they (EU) co-hosted with MISA -Zimbabwe.

The Western bloc’s Harare top envoy said the IMS project had two focuses which all aim at strengthening local media content production and security of journalists when covering elections.

“The first focus is on the capacity building for the protection of media practitioners and, two, improving the accessibility of information by citizens. On capacity building, the project will cover mainstream and alternative media reaching to journalists and editors and also to citizen journalists in order to enhance the scope and depth of the analysis they will be making in electoral issues. It will also do systematic content monitoring of the performance of the media during the whole electoral process,” he said.

“This information will be used to engage and stretch dialogue with the media to improve the reporting as well as to inform the public and all the stakeholders including all election observation missions,” Ambassador Van Damme said.