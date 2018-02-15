EU Mourns Tsvangirai

By Langton Ncube| The EU delegation in Harare has expressed shock over the death of the MDC-T leader Morgan Tsvangirai.

Tsvangirai died in South Africa on Wednesday where he was receiving treatment for colon cancer.

Below is the EU statement on Tsvangirai’s death.

It is with great sadness and sorrow that we have learned of the passing away of Mr Morgan Tsvangirai, opposition leader and Zimbabwean Prime Minister of the Government of National Unity from 2009 – 2013, after a long and brave battle with cancer. He will be remembered as a great trade unionist and a courageous man who, as President of the Movement for Democratic Change since its foundation in 1999, stood up for multi-party democracy and justice. The EU offers its condolences to the family, friends and colleagues of the former Prime Minister in these difficult times.