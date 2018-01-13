EU Speaks On Gen. Rugeje Violence Threats

If really what he said, needs public condemnation by @zanu_pf leadership! Intimidation incompatible with commitment 2free& fair elections https://t.co/Jd7aGj2PHE

— Philippe Van Damme (@P_VanDamme_EU) 13 januari 2018

Farirai Madhumbe | The European Union has responded to the threat of violence statement made this week by the newly appointed ZANU PF national political commissar, Rt Lt General Engelbert Rugeje.

The EU Representative to Zimbabwe Philippe Van Damme took to twitter to write, “If really what he said, needs public condemnation by @ zanu_pf leadership! Intimidation incompatible with commitment 2free& fair elections.”

Rugeje is quoted in local media warning villagers gathered at Mawungwa Business Centre in Gutu to be mindful of the violence unleashed onto the country after his party lost the 2008 general elections to MDC T.

The local Mirror paper reports that Rugeje said people should always remember 2008 as the country hurtles towards the 2018 general elections expected within the next seven months.

Hundreds of people were maimed in torture camps in Masvingo, women raped and scores of people killed in the worst election violence ever experienced in the province.

Ironically just 200 metres from where Rugeje addressed last week’s meeting was a torture base where civil servants including teachers were subjected to all forms of punishment and humiliation and the wounds are still fresh.