EU Speaks On Gen. Rugeje Violence Threats

If really what he said, needs public condemnation by @zanu_pf leadership! Intimidation incompatible with commitment 2free& fair elections https://t.co/Jd7aGj2PHE

— Philippe Van Damme (@P_VanDamme_EU) 13 januari 2018

Farirai Madhumbe | The European Union has responded to the threat of violence statement made this week by the newly appointed ZANU PF national political commissar, Rt Lt General Engelbert Rugeje.

The EU Representative to Zimbabwe Philippe Van Damme took to twitter to write, “If really what he said, needs public condemnation by @zanu_pf leadership! Intimidation incompatible with commitment 2free& fair elections.”

Rugeje is quoted in local media warning villagers gathered at Mawungwa Business Centre in Gutu to be mindful of the violence unleashed onto the country after his party lost the 2008 general elections to MDC T.
The local Mirror paper reports that Rugeje said people should always remember 2008 as the country hurtles towards the 2018 general elections expected within the next seven months.
Hundreds of people were  maimed in torture camps in Masvingo, women raped and scores of people killed in the worst election violence ever experienced in the province.
Ironically just 200 metres from where Rugeje addressed last week’s meeting was a torture base where civil servants including teachers were subjected to all forms of punishment and humiliation and the wounds are still fresh.

 

  • Thembakamtshalwane

    Is the intimidation of villagers not part of the election rigging process? Are opposition leaders going to freely access these remote areas and campaign without risk of bodily harm? A lot of questions come to mind.

  • Kamikadzi

    EU should also be mindful of the unconstitutional removal of President Mugabe from office as a military coup that should be condemned at all cost. A crocodile is a crocodile will never be a fish.

  • murozvi

    yohwe kana kumbonyara

  • sarah Mahoka

    You have not been very alert. There is no need for violence anymore. Chiefs will ensure a zanupf win. You can campaign all you want but you will not win. Rural areas have always been zanupf strongholds

  • Talent

    ZANU PF is ZANU PF irregardless of who is at the helm.
    Will Africans be able to promote democracy? We are likely to suffer for the coming 20 or so years under this ZANU PF monster.

  • sarah Mahoka

    Everybody including EU wanted Mugabe gone