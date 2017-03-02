EVAN MAWARIRE BLASTS OUT: I’m Turning Presidential 40!

Who owns the Presidential seat?

No better time to be Zimbabwean than now.

#This Flag pastor Evan Mawarire has spoken encouraging youths to participate in national elections. Addressing Zimbabweans via a live video stream Thursday night, Mawarire said Zimbabweans should rise up to shape their future. “Something new, something radical needs to happen but you and I need to start believing in each other,” said Mawarire as he announced he is turning 40 – Zimbabwe’s Presidential qualifying age.

He rubbished people who have been spreading conspiracy theories about him and forgetting about “building our nation.” He also dismissed people who attack him over his recent statement on being ready to run office if need be.

“Who owns a parliamentary seat? Who owns the presidential seat?,” said Mawarire.

He continued saying, “that’s why we have elections….When I say that I am thinking about running for office, people say why why has he said that?

“It’s not owned by anyone. That seat is available for any Zimbabwean who qualifies, and any Zimbabwean who can take this nation where it needs to go to. The parliamentary seats are open for you young people…

“Make yourselves available! If you don’t want ZANU PF, then you need to choose someone among you who can stand for you in your place…”

He continued saying there is no better time to be alive than now.

“Tonight I have thought about this, and I am tired of …being forced to vote for [so and so],” he said.

He continued saying, “there is no better time to be Zimbabwean than now. Let me tell you why I came back to Zimbabwe. I came back because I believe in our generation, I believe in what we can do together.

“I don’t even know how to say this. World-over things are changing, why are we the ones [lagging behind]?

Pastors should talk politics.

Mawarire also said that pastors should openly speak on politics.

“Let me tell you something I am not being ungodly. If there is anyone who should be speaking into politics, [it is the pastors], that people that were there [in Bible times] were activists” he said.

“I am turning 40 next Tuesday…but…”

Mawarire also announced that he is turning 40 this month.

“I am turning 40 in a few days. Tuesday 7th of March I turn 40…,” he said, adding that he is not throwing a party.

“…This is not the time for a party in Zimbabwe, I can tell you now. Its time for leadership,” he said.

He said he going to use his birthday to better Zimbabwe.

“I am going to use my birthday to better my nation.”

Mawarire added promising that Zimbabwe is changing

“This country is changing whether you like it or not…,” he concluded. FULL VIDEO: