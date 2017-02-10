Evan Mawarire: “I’m Back To Build My Country!” | BREAKING NEWS

Staff Reporter| Evan Mawarire has come out with a bang.

Many have been wondering why the ThisFlag pastor Evan Mawarire decided to abandon the United States for Zimbabwe.

The clergyman has announced on the reason why he has returned to Zimbabwe.

Speaking in a live video feed Friday afternoon, Mawarire said the reason why decided to jet back into Harare is so that he can build, ‘my country.’

He said the sole purpose why he traveled to the US last year was so that his family can be safe. “As I always said I would be back home, it was important thing that my family is safe, and I am glad that they are safe”.

He then explained on why he has returned home saying, “As Zimbabweans it is important for us to understand that citizens who have committed no crime should never be afraid to build their country. Kana munhu asina kupara mhosva usatya kuvaka nyika yako. And so that’s why I am back…”

Meanwhile he also said the prayers people were making for him they should remember they were praying for the nation. WATCH VIDEO BELOW:

MAWARIRE SPEAKS MAWARIRE SPEAKS Posted by ZimEye on Friday, February 10, 2017