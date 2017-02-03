Evan Mawarire To Explode Zimbabwe Into Gambian Glory ?



The US returnee Evan Mawarire could soon make Zimbabwe Gambian glorious, Zimbos said this week as the preacher touched base in Harare.

A LIVE ZimEye program on file which concludes that Mawarire’s flame contrary to the the present negativity, will only burn brighter, correlates with those statements as the clergyman this week revealed he is considering entering active politics.

Mawarire whose journey as the article below narrates is at the centre of 3 revivalists, the first one was religious, the second one political and the last one is both political and religious.

Mawarire’s political path seems to ring true of a Shakespearan line, “Some are born great, some achieve greatness, and some have greatness thrust upon them.” Mawarire himself does not seem to be totally in control or aware of his fast unraveling political path, the expectations and responsibilities that come with it. Take for instance a strange development which saw Mawarire being the only person in the whole country who could imitate Mugabe’s “Salad” accent. He would appear at weddings shouting like the 92 year old tyrant: “Government refuses to accept the sanctions imposed by the United States and their allies on our land…” while poking laughter into revelers at weddings. He even graced the wedding of spin doctor Prof Jonathan Moyo’s daughter. Moyo works for Mugabe the latter who led Southern Africa’s political revival from 1975 to 1981.

Then bang! – suddenly came May 2016 when Mawarire en-flamed Africa’s first political revival typical of the famous Welsh Revival 1903-4 when the whole Welsh nation was gripped by “a love for God” to the extent that thieves, murderers and crooks became extinct and police officers were retrenched as there was no more crime in the land. That revival was led by another Evan whose surname was Roberts. From Evan Roberts, to Robert Mugabe, and now to Evan Mawarire – the story seems to tell more than meets the eye what Zimbabwe is awaiting with the sudden rise of Evan Mawarire. For now the recent weeks have seen many corrupt ZRP cops hit by the #ThisFlag campaign begin to confess “their sins” and seek public clemency. More to follow in PART 2 VIDEO LOADING… Evan Mawarire To Explode Mawarire to turn Zimbabwe Into Gambian Success? Posted by ZimEye on Thursday, February 2, 2017 To receive news updates daily, enter your email address Enter your email address: - INSTANT NEWS UPDATES - Breaking News delivered to your mailbox