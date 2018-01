A 29 year old man, Evans Mutodza is seeking help to be able to buy medication that shrinks celoids he has been suffering from for the past 19 years.

Mutodza, who lives in Harare’s Hatcliffe suburb, is receiving treatment at Parirenyatwa Hospital and now requires $180 for the medication.

Mutodza requires periodic treatment of the celoids, which have been recurring when treated.

His contact details are:

1. House number 7741, Hatecliffe, Harare

2. Phone number: 0771731542- state media