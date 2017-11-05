Even Gun Toting CIOs Dressed In “GEMENZI” At Grace Mugabe’s Church Shrine

Rufaro Stadium is symbolic, for it is at this same spot that the first regime change happened 37 years ago. Rufaro stadium also carries with it the entire Rhodesian history for it was at this same spot that musicians like Zex Manatsa used to stage during that era, and into independence it is the same spot that major international football matches used to be played. The stadium may have many uses but on the 5th November 2017 no one ever thought it would be a church shrine. As First Lady Grace Mugabe began her function the following were conspicuous features:

1 – For the first time, Police Officers, gun toting CIOs and Presidential bodyguards were mandated to wear Madzibaba attire.

2 – Politicians who are not even religious were seen totally sinless, dressed as white as snow.

3 – Grace Mugabe managed to shut down church services around the capital and bring worshippers to her function instead.

WHAT DOES THIS MEAN?