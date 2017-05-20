Every Worker In Harare Is Ndebele

By Ricky Dlamini|To all my Shona brothers and sisters, imagine if there was Mall of Africa in the heart of Harare, East gate mall on the eastern side of Harare, West gate mall on the western side of Harare, South gate mall on the southern side of Harare and North gate mall on the northern side of Harare.

And when you go to all those shopping

malls you find that, every worker is a Ndebele, from the cleaners, security guards, packers,

cashiers, supervisors and managers, you try to communicate in Shona but you are told angizwa isiShona mina, khuluma isiNdebele. You visit every office looking for a job only to find out that every employee is a Ndebele and you are told

umsebenzi awukho bhudi/ sisi.

You are blessed with a son and you name him Tafadzwa and he takes your surname Gwekwerere (Tafadzwa Gwekwerere) and with joy you visit your nearest home affairs in Chiweshe to get him a birth certificate, all the employees being Ndebeles who can’t write or speak proper Shona gives you a birth certificate written “Thafadzwa

Gwekhwerere”, and your older daughter Tsitsi Gwekwerere’s birth certificate is written Tshitshi Gwekherere how would you feel?

At the border post you are forced to speak Ndebele and if you can’t you wont be attendend and when you raise these issues you are labelled a tribalist, how

would you feel?