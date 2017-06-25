“Evil” Bishop Manhanga Kicks Families Out Of Farm

Pastor Destroys School, Farm Bishop Manhanga Shuts Down School, Invades Farm Nai-post ni ZimEye noong Biyernes, Hunyo 23, 2017

Ben Freeth | I am appalled to hear of Bishop Trevor Manhanga violently evicting the Smarts from their home.

I first met Bishop Manhanga when he was made the President of the Evangelical Fellowship of Zimbabwe. I went to an AGM and listened to him speak. He dressed in a flashy suit and wore shiny shoes with long points to the toes. He was an expert speaker with a smooth tongue and was clearly an intelligent man; but I perceived a spirit of pride in him and an arrogance that showed no quarter to humility.

The fact that he was elected as President of the largest church body in Zimbabwe deeply saddened me and I became hugely disillusioned with the corporate body of the church. The Bishop was clearly a ZANU man and was going to do nothing about injustice and unrighteousness and the things close to God’s heart on which His very throne is founded. I have just heard about him violently evicting the Smarts and although I do not know the Smarts I know how they and their workers must be feeling because this kind of thing has been ongoing for 17 years, uncensored by the EFZ – and now joined by one of its former leaders. There is no church anywhere in the world that supports and takes part in unjust and violent dispossession of fellow citizens homes and livelihoods for personal gain. It is my strong conviction that the reason why Zimbabwe is in such a mess today is because we as the church have been convictionless cowards. Covetousness and theft are wrong. The eighth and the tenth commandments are clear. The failure to speak out against these things is wrong. The Bishop has sadly become a Bishop of injustice. I pray that he may be convicted of the evil he has done and that we as the church will be collectively convicted of our sin of silence.