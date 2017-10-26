Ex-CIO Minister Joins Tsvangirai

By Staff Reporter

Former minister of the dreaded Central Intelligence Organisation (CIO) Didymus Mutasa has joined the country’s main opposition led by Morgan Tsvangirai.

Mutasa joins Tsvangirai in the MDC Alliance which comprises founder members of the strongest opposition to emerge in Zimbabwe ever since independence in 1980.

Mutasa the founder of the Zimbabwe People First (ZimPF) and his close ally Rugare Gumbo who is also a former Zanu PF spokesperson and former Agriculture minister on Wednesday announced that they were now part of the Tsvangirai led grand coalition.

The two said they were replacing their interim President, Agrippa Mutambara, in the MDC Alliance who they fired from ZimPF for allegedly tarnishing the image of their grouping.

“This serves to inform you that Cde Agrippa Mutambara no longer represents ZimPF on the Alliance and is replaced with more senior war veterans and experienced leaders, Cde DN Mutasa and Cde Rugare Gumbo. This is with immediate effect,” read part of the letter which was written to MDC Alliance President Morgan Tsvangirai by ZimPF secretary general Kudakwashe Bhasikiti ,on Wednesday.

“Chief negotiator to our party is Retired Col. Makova deputized by Ngoni T Chitauro essentially replacing Munacho Mutezo. We remain committed to working with you as an Alliance in to remove Zanu PF in the forth coming general elections. Hope you will take note of these important changes made in order to strengthen our Alliance,” said Bhasikiti.