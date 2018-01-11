Breaking: Ex Minister Andrew Langa Hospitalized Under Police Guard

Former Sport, Arts and Culture Minister Andrew Langa is reportedly hospitalized at Mater Dei Hospital in Bulawayo after developing complications following his arrest by the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (Zacc).

Langa was arrested on allegations of corruption stemming from the 2014 African Union Youth Games held in Bulawayo.

Although details were still sketchy last night, sources said Mr Langa was yesterday admitted to Mater Dei Hospital in Bulawayo and is believed to be under the watchful eye of the police.

Langa joins a growing list of individuals recently arrested by Zacc on fraud and corruption charges.

The list includes former NetOne CEO Reward Kangai, Highfield National Assembly representative Psychology Maziwisa, former ZBC News anchor Oscar Pambuka and former Energy and Power Development Minister Samuel Undenge who was arrested for abuse of office and is out on bail.