EXAM PAPER LEAK: Entire ZIMSEC System Is Rotten- Teachers

By Terrence Mawawa, Masvingo| Progressive Teachers Union of Zimbabwe (PTUZ) president Takavafira Zhou has slammed ZIMSEC for punishing Ordinary Level candidates for its own ineptitude.

According to Zhou, the entire ZIMSEC system is fraught with irregularities and bungling.

Zhou yesterday said there was need to revamp the whole ZIMSEC system, instead of inconveniencing candidates.

“The whole system has to be revitalised because it allows school heads to tamper with examination papers.

As long as the rotten system is in place, widespread cheating will continue unabated,” Zhou told a community radio station.-state media