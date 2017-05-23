EXCLUSIVE: Doctor Blows All, Exposes Patson Dzamara

Doctor Francis Lovemore`s statement to ZimEye on Patson Dzamara (PD):
- Patson was admitted in the ordinary wards not the ICU. He was never at ICU at all.
- I know that he (Patson) has been spreading rumors about being admitted in the ICU.
- I would suggest that the hash tag crew needs to go back to the drawing board regarding their relationship with the media and the truths.
- They are trying to generate excitement and attention which does not help the Zimbabwe issues at all especially when the incite hostility through the media by making such claims that the were in the ICU when they were not.
- It`s better not give them attention and let them deal with themselves.
- We become very concerned when civic resistance begins to happen there are individuals who take advantage of publicity with a lot of exaggerations which is why with you journalists (ZimEye) we only comment on factual reports that we only want to comment on.
- I would suggest you expose him (P.D) however you wish because he is a monetary problem (nuisance) to all of us.
- The problem with Fadzayi Mahere and Evan is that they are seeking attention by creating a story where there is no story.
- We are ready to answer further questions so get in touch with us at CSU because we will only comment on facts e.g how many people admitted and nature of their injuries etc.
- Presenting facts on the table is very critical at this point of Zimbabwe`s History infact more than critical.
- We cant afford having the same crime once again and get the international community excited and they come here only to find that is going on. It doesn’t help.
- Thank you ZimEye for your persistance in this case. Maybe as journalist hold a discussion on to handle the hash Tag movement because last year we experienced the same problems and Patson has a very bad reputation for falsifying medicals.
- There are a lot of question about Patson`s activities regarding raising of money and how he has been using it. There`s many questions being raised, but we don`t want to get involved in any of those activities.
- Our objective is to provide clinical services to victims of torture and we write reports on events around violence and we are non-partisan therefore we offer treatment to anyone injured.
- Our reports include a wide range of people despite their political party.
- We appreciate that ZimEye you are seeking the truth in such cases.
- It`s also crucial that the client must be severely injured because Patson only had an flu kind of infection which does not warrant him as a hero of the struggle. Such individuals are looking for political glory and monetary gain which does not help Zimbabwe.
- We ensure also patient`s confidentiality regarding their private information.
- Please keep our contacts and call us to get clarification anytime we will gladly assist you with the facts.
- We take hats off for you ZimEye exposing because we think its good. We enjoy ZimEye and we really than you for following up.
- We have a lot of work to do for Zimbabwe.