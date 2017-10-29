EXCLUSIVE NTA DEAL POST MUGABE: Mnangagwa Had Scooped Presidency, Deputised By Mohadi And Chiwenga, As Zuma’s Govt Is Ropped In

Ray Nkosi | In a new National Transitional Authority arrangement communicated to the South African government, Vice President Emmerson Mnangagwa was to be President deputised by army boss Constantino Chiwenga and CIO boss Kembo Mohadi.

This has been revealed by respected academic Ibbo Mandaza as he responded to Mnangagwa’s claims during a politburo meeting that his Sapes Trust is a Central Intelligence Agency (CIA)-linked think-tank working with Higher and Tertiary Education minister Jonathan Moyo.

Mandaza claims he was approached by a South African minister on the proposed deal.

The local weekily Standard reports that the VP accused Moyo of working with Mandaza in an alleged plot to topple President Robert Mugabe.Mandaza claimed former War Veterans Minister Christopher Mutsvangwa approached the South African government, through Jeff Radebe, a minister in President Jacob Zuma’s office, seeking support for the NTA.

He said the NTA would have seen Mnangagwa taking over as president, deputised by army commander Constantino Chiwenga and Kembo Mohadi.

MDC-T leader Morgan Tsvangirai would have been roped in as prime minister.

“An official from minister Radebe’s office called me to ascertain whether I knew Mutsvangwa and if we were working together on our NTA initiative,” Mandaza said.

“I told him I knew him but we were not working together on the NTA.

“I told him our idea of an NTA was non-partisan and that there was no way we could work with Mutsvangwa, especially with the public knowledge that he was working to impose Mnangagwa as Mugabe’s successor.

“It is our reaction to the invitation to work on the Mutsvangwa NTA model that incensed Mnangagwa, hence his vilification of Sapes with unfounded allegations that we are a CIA-linked think tank in his shallow politburo presentation.”

Mandaza claimed Mutsvangwa was in South Africa for three months to sell the project some time last year and approached him upon his return.

“I asked him about his claims that we were working together in the NTA. He refused but I told him I had been called by Radebe’s office,” he alleged.

However, Mutswanga yesterday denied ever meeting Radebe and accused Mandaza of lying.

“Oh, Ibbo Super Zezuru: All figment of his imagination,” he exclaimed. “I never met Jeff Radebe. If I have a story with South Africans, I will tell you myself.”

Tsvangirai recently dismissed reports that he had been approached by Mnangagwa’s backers who wanted him to be part of the proposed transitional government.

Mnangagwa is facing an uncertain future after first lady Grace Mugabe accused him of plotting against her husband.

Mugabe early this month stripped the VP of the Justice ministry in a Cabinet reshuffle and Zanu PF is not organising a congress scheduled for December in what is largely seen as another choreographed event to further weaken Mnangagwa.