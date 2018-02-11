LEAKED: Explosive Conversation Between Ailing Tsvangirai And His Brother, MDC Leader Goes On Hunger Strike

Farirai Madhumbe | MDC President Morgan Tsvangirai now reported to be in the Intensive Care Unit of a Jo’burg hospital, has had a major fall out with his family, over his wife Elizabeth. Tsvangirai also had his passport confiscated after he wanted to return home several days ago to rescue the MDC he leads from the factional fights tearing it apart.

Below is the recorded explosive conversation between Tsvangirai and his brother Manase which leaked to the local Daily News.

Manase: Taurai zvamunotaura mukoma asi passport hamuiwani (You can say what you want but you won’t get the passport). Iri pairi, haina kupiswa (It’s somewhere, we haven’t burnt it).

Tsvangirai: Do you know it’s a criminal offence?

Manase: It’s a criminal offence tozviziva (we know).

Tsvangirai: Ndipei passport yangu. Ini ndiri kuti ndipei passport yangu (Give me my passport), what’s the problem?

Manase: Zvauri kutaura iwewe (What you are saying), you are right, isusu we are also right,.

Tsvangirai: This passport is a new passport, it is a diplomatic passport and I may want to use it. Ndipei passport yangu ndigare nayo. Asi kana mavakuti mavakuita zvamavakuita, ini handichaidi. (Let me keep my passport. If you don’t want with it, then I don’t want it anymore).