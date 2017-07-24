EXPOSE: Zim’s Own Zodwa Wabantu

The race to find a Zodwa Wabantu impersonator came to an end on Friday at Club Connect when Trinity Sibanda was voted the best imitator of the South African entertainer by the crowd.

The competition themed Dress and Dance like Zodwa Wabantu, was held ahead of the visit by the popular SA performer this Saturday at the same venue.

Clad in a black figure hugging and thigh revealing dress resembling the one Zodwa Wabantu wore during the Durban July horse racing meeting, Trinity stole the show. She resembled Zodwa complete with an unkempt spiky hairdo. Showing off a tattooed thigh on the dance floor, which was the VIP stage in the middle of the crowd, Trinity brushed off stiff competition from another female reveller who was clad in an eventually revealing blue dress. It is however not clear whether Trinity walked away with the $300 that was promised by club Connect management. Trinity said she was not at liberty to give comment on how she felt about winning. -Chronicle