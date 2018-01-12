EXPOSED: Beitbridge & Particularly Plumtree Border System Delays Continue

By A Correspondent | Nearly a month later, Zimra has admitted that its computer system is still unstable despite earlier promises to ease the flow of traffic.

A Zimra official on Wednesday was told by frustrated businessmen, you maybe aware that the system is currently very unstable but some Zimra ports such as Plumtree port have been refusing to process manual entries. Please may you urgently advice the national position regarding this matter.

Another named Zimra official, one Cecilliah Chiyangwa was told the same in writing and to date no reply has been received from her.

For a whole month to date there has been chaos at particularly the country’s two busiest borders Beitbridge and Forbes as hundreds of trucks are slowed down while passing through.

It was not clear at the time of writing when the situation will return to normal- SEE PICTURES.