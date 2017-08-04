EXPOSED: Chihuri Secretly Demands Half a Million in Cash From Junior Cops

Terrence Mawawa | Police Commissioner General, Augustine Chihuri is reported to be clandestinely demanding thousands of dollars in cash from junior cops to fund his personal programmes, it has emerged.

Disgruntled junior police officers told Zimeye.com the police boss was demanding at least $20 per month per individual to fund his personal activities. In addition the cops said they were being forced to join Chihuri’s church.

“All cops who reside in police camps will pay $ 10 and an additional $ 10 – meaning a total of $ 20 to fund Chihuri’ s activities. His personal programmes have no connection with the functions of the Zimbabwe Republic Police. He has to be exposed because he is exploiting and extorting money from us,” said a Harare based female cop.

Another police officer said:”There are about 48000 police officers in the country which means if each one of them contributes $ 10, it means Chihuri will pocket $ 480 000 per month.Given the fact that there is an additional sum of $ 10, it means Chihuri will collect close to one million dollars from the already impoverished junior officers. ”

A Masvingo based police sergeant said while Chihuri’ s church activities were plausible, it was unfortunate he was forcing junior officers to participate in his programmes.

“The major concern is that Chihuri is forcing junior officers to contribute towards his activities.We are not happy with what is happening, I think he has to be exposed,” he said.

The junior officers have also accused Chihuri of fuelling corruption in the police force.