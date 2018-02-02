EXPOSED – Chihuri Won Multi Million Dollar Tenders (Under Mnangagwa’s Portfolio) To Construct Roads

By Dorrothy Moyo| Former ZRP boss Gen Augustine Chihuri won multi million dollar contracts under President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s watch, it has emerged.

President Mnangagwa was head of the Commission overseeing tenders since 2014 during the period Chihuri obtained the contracts.

Chihuri’s company Kidsdale had government contracts to dualise the Harare-Mutare Road as well as a part of the Chirundu-Harare-Beitbridge dualisation project set to cost US$ 998 million. It was previously slated at $2,7 billion before the figures were revised down.

Chihuri was exposed when he had to defend himself in a US$3 million lawsuit in which he is alleged to have seized cars and properties.

Chihuri states in his court papers:

“Between February and June 2007, your client stole 49 500 litres of diesel meant for Kidsdale’s Shamva project. In 2011, Kidsdale was contracted on the Harare-Bulawayo Road dualisation project.

“Your client, as the transport manager, contracted his two tipper trucks alongside his employer’s trucks, drawing diesel from Kidsdale Enterprises account at PaKarina Service Station. He drew 2 150 of diesel valued at $2 795.

“The allegations by your client are baseless and your demand for $2 968 000 is also baseless. Your threat to approach the court is groundless. This is a desperate attempt to extort money.”

Chihuri’s opponent in the case Bigboy Pachirera, however says:

“…We are aware that you are currently earning income out of use of his vehicles, which are working on the Harare-Mutare highway.”

The case is still pending at the courts.