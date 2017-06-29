EXPOSED: Crisis in Zimbabwe Coalition In Leadership Crisis | OPINION

Rowdy Mabhaudhi| The press statement by Crisis in Zimbabwe Coalition questioning the sanctity of an election that hasn’t even happened is laughable and displays desperate rent seeking manoeuvres by politically bankrupt and irrelevant individuals who are nothing more than human rights entrepreneurs.

Firstly the name itself Crisis in Zimbabwe is stupidity displayed in words. What Crisis is there ? When did this crisis start ? When there was a real crisis of colonialism and racial oppression where were they with their coalition ?

These are mischievous malcontents who seek to earn a living by demonising Zimbabwe a country that is home to us all.

The election is our pride and joy. This election process comes as a result of a hard won liberation struggle , this election process will be defended and upheld by every right minded Zimbabwean. Crisis must stop being prophets of doom.

Let the process unfold , and allow the due processes take place under the supervision of constitutional entities that are mandated with protecting our legitimate right to cast ballots and choose who will govern us.

Crisis has its own leadership crisis and should stick to their internal battles for access to donor funds.

Former Special Interest Councillor Harare, R.G. Mabaudhi