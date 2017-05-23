EXPOSED DECEPTION: Secret Dzamara CIO Chats And Connection

-Patson Dzamara’s interaction with Happyton Bonyongwe’s wife days after Itai’s abduction-

Patson Dzamara’s deception is slowly coming to light with the most damning revelations coming from the Counselling Services Union (CSU) of how he has in a well orchestrated charade duped many out of their hard earned cash, including donor funds. Dzamara’s stunts have included false claims of arrests with the most recent one of illness which was the final straw for the CSU who have now severed ties with him.

THE DRAMA AND INTRIGUE IN DZAMARA’S CIO CONNECTION

Since the disappearance of democracy activist Itai Dzamara on the morning of the 9th March 2015, the public have raised several questions on the Dzamara family’s privileged connections with the notorious Central Intelligence Organisation, CIO. ZimEye early in 2015 sought out to investigate on this matter following the public outcry which they say might solve the mystery to Itai’s abduction. Some of the questions raised were:

How in this world could Itai’s brother, Patson converse with the country’s most senior intelligence agent’s wife and forget to say a thing about his missing brother? Furthermore since that day last year, why is it that (27) twenty seven months later Mr Patson Dzamara has not once telephoned the Bonyongwes back even at the least to seek help on his missing brother, since the CIO has clear unrestricted access to anywhere in the country?

Below is the beginning of the findings obtained from Patson’s own word of mouth testimony.

The man was asked when and how he was found linked up with the Bonyongwes within just nine (9) days of his brother’s disappearance. His actions and that of the rest of the Dzamara family have thus all been brought under the public microscope.

He began by saying the following: “there is nothing for me to hide on the whatever Bonyongwe connection. You will even realise that there is no story to publish at the end of the day,” he said.

He continued, “you know what? I only spoke to that woman once over the phone…She was coming to (the summit) in her capacity as the Zimbabwe Stock Exchange boss, nothing else….

He went on, “For me to get to her, it was my board chairman who said I sit on the same board at (sic)University with her and so since one of the ladies has pulled out, why don’t we bring in Mai Bonyongwe?

“I said, why not? It serves the purpose of what we are trying to do, and it did not have anything to do with Itai. So I only talked with her for two minutes over the phone, that was it…”

Since that day Patson Dzamara two years later says he still sees no need to telephone the Bonyongwes concerning his missing brother’s welfare.

He was then asked why it is that he failed to say a thing or two or even weep for his brother. To this he replied saying, “in that case manje, you are now trying to tell me what I should do regarding my brother. Look we have adopted our own model handitika?. That isusu – we as a family this is how we are going to deal with this matter, and that is really up to us. Whether we ask whoever, whatever, it’s really up to us at the end of the day, and so you as a concerned person, ndine number dzake – since I have the number, ask for it (sic), then look for Mrs Bonyongwe not me.

PART TWO of this investigation will reveal the Patson Dzamara’s response when asked by ZimEye why the Dzamara family has been adrift on questioning the CIOs.

