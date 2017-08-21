EXPOSED: Former Reserve Bank Governor Gono Caught With Pants Down

Staff Reporter | A Zimbabwean political activists has blown the whistle on former Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe Governor Gideon Gono on smuggling and corruption allegations.

Farai Maguwu a prominent political commentator and activist claims in a Facebook post that he witnessed the former Governor help some Chinese partners of his escape security checks on arrival at the Harare International Airport on Sunday evening.

Maguwu who insists on the authenticity of his claim said that he spotted Gono take a loaded hand bag from a Chinese nationality and evade immigration checks on the handbag by passing through the alley reserved for diplomats without any searching before handing it back to the Chinese lady who went through the normal visitors alley.

“I saw Gideon Gono at Harare International Airport today (Sunday) shortly after he had disembarked from Air Zimbabwe from Johannesburg,” said Maguwu.

“Gono was in the company of about 5 Chinese nationals. One of the Chinese was holding a swollen handbag. As they approached immigration Gono took the handbag from that Chinese woman and he passed through the diplomatic counter whilst the Chinese passed through visitors counter. When the Chinese had passed the counter Gono handed her back the handbag,” he alleges.

To substantiate his claim, Maguwu insists that closed circuit television monitoring the airport can be used to prove the incident which he believes was an act of corruption and smuggling though they could not immediayely verify what was in the bag Gono helped through security checks.

“We struggled to understand what was in that handbag,” he said.

“I vouch for the truth of this. The CCTV cameras can also help to prove this.”

Efforts to reach Gono for a comment were fruitless at the time of writing.