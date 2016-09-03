EXPOSED: Grace Mugabe In Dirty Club With Chihuri

The First Lady Grace Mugabe has been implicated in a dirty club scheme which involves Zimbabwe Republic Police bosses, ZimEye can exclusively reveal.

ZimEye.com exposes Mugabe’s links to Police Commissioner Augustine Chihuri’s wife, Isabel.

Mugabe has found herself embroiled in the scandal involving the Kuyedza Women’s Club which was notoriously set up by Chihuri’s wife, Isabel. It is used to swindle poor ZRP cops of their hard earned salaries as they are forced to buy traditional materials locally known as maZambia.



ZimEye reveals the below in a shocking account

Morale in the ZRP has hit an all time low within the rank and file.

Last week a radio was sent from Police General Headquarters in which a

directive was made to all male officers to purchase a piece of cloth

inscribed with ZRP logo and letters KWC which stands for Kuyedza

Women’s Club. The cloth popularly known as a zambia in Zimbabwe is

being forced on the male officers at a cost of $50 though it is worth

less than $5.

Kuwadza Women’s Club was formed by wife of Commissioner General

Chihuri and is allegedly linked to the First Lady. The directive to

officers is not in line with the Police Act and has led to serious

disgruntlement of police officers as they feel that it erodes their

meagre salaries. An Assistant Inspector whose identity is withheld

fumed that such a directive is ultra vires the Police Act and is

imposed against their will. The zambia cloth is being said to be

bought for wives of male police officers. There 40 000 male police

officers in the country which implies this directive will raise $2 000

000 for Mrs Chihuri and her links. The pieces of cloth will be have

already been sent to most police stations. He also mentioned that most

police officers are against beating citizens but they have no option

as they take orders from superiors in their line if duty. There is no

laid down procedures for lower ranked officers to register their

grievances. Failure to purchase the zambia will be construed as gross

indiscipline.