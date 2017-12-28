EXPOSED: How Grace Mugabe, Undenge Threatened Lotto Winner With Death And Arrest

By Special Correspondent | It never rains but pours for former Zanu PF women’s league secretary for administration, Letina Undenge as cases of her abuse of power during the Robert and Grace Mugabe era start emerging.

Letina Undenge a very strong ally of the former first family, who is also the wife to former Minister of Energy, Samuel Undenge stands accused of threatening Kumbirai Ruguva with death and arrest after Rugava had demanded to be paid the balance of his Three Hundred and six thousand dollars which he won at Star Lotto Zimbabwe owned by Letina Undenge. Rugava has decided to open up, as he feels that, the ZDF led operation restore legacy has given a voice to all the people who were abused and harassed by the G40 cabal under the name of the first family.

On the 14th of August 2013, Kumbirai Ruguva woke up to life changing news after he had struck the right numbers and won $306 000 during a lottery challenge but his excitement was cut short after Star lotto Zimbabwe only paid him $130 000 instead of the $306 000 leaving a balance of $176 000. Letina Undenge and Star Lotto claimed that Ruguva was supposed to give them a satisfactory business proposal of how he intended to use the money if they pay him. Ruguva complied with their demand and submitted his business proposal only for it to be turned down as unsatisfactory by Star Lotto Zimbabwe.

Countless efforts by Ruguva to recover the rest of his price money from Star Lotto Zimbabwe were in vain as Letina Undenge started flexing her political muscle and at one time threatened Ruguva with death and arrest saying, “Usandinetsa otherwise uchazvifira zvinhu zvauri kunetsera” (Stop bothering me, you will die for that). At another time Undenge threatened to use her political power to get Ruguva arrested, “I am a very influential person and I will get you arrested any time” shouted Undenge after being confronted by Ruguva.

Fearing for his life, Ruguva made an appeal to the High Court under case number HC2746/13 to get his balance paid and the High Court made a ruling in his favour in 2014 compelling Star Lotto Zimbabwe to pay Ruguva his balance but Undenge is said to have used her close proximity to the then first lady Grace Mugabe to stop Ruguva from getting paid despite the High Court judgement. Ruguva up to this day is still seeking for justice and hopes that the new administration will hold Letina Undenge and Star Lotto to account.

“All I wish is to be paid my balance, Mrs Undenge threatened me and my family but I am ready to forgive her as long as she pays me what belongs to me” said an emotional Ruguva. On the other hand, Undenge claims that she does not own Star Lotto, which she says was a joint venture and she was only the licence holder. She claims that she too is owed some money by some foreign white business people who she said were the real owners of Star Lotto and who had disappeared with her money and asserts.

If her claim is proven to be true then this also leaves her in another serious case to answer to the state as she helped in facilitating the externalization of funds by fronting foreign owned companies. Undenge has however expressed an interest to meet Ruguva and settle the matter as her political empire and power crumbled after her expulsion from Zanu PF a few weeks ago. Mrs Undenge was Secretary for Administration during the Grace Mugabe led Zanu PF women’s league and she together with Sarah Mahoka and Mandi Chimene were very vocal in insulting the then Vice President no President Emmerson Mnangagwa.