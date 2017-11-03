EXPOSED-IN PICTURES: Harare’s Most Dangerous Secret Crime Spot, ZRP Cops Caught Selling Mbanje And Broncos

By ZimEye Insider| The place 109 Cameron street in Harare is now the most dangerous place of the Capital City of Harare where a lot of evil acts are being carried out.

Many of these people are suspected to be most notorious, dangerous drug dealers and sex workers who were chased away from different notorious places of Harare including police officers who also sell drugs there, smoking mbanje and broncos; ZRP officers are the greatest suppliers of those drugs.

Charity Charamba and her crew like Innocent Matibiri, please visit this place and see for yourselves because if you send junior officers they just get bribes and walk away. – ZimEye