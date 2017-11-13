EXPOSED: Madame Boss Dark Secrets

Madam Boss’s past became the subject of debate on Facebook today after someone who knew her growing up came out in the open with guns blazing.

The past certainly has a way of catching up with you especially when you are in the public eye, there’s always someone who knew you before all the glamour and glitz and is ready to strike at your most vulnerable moment.

The chickens have certainly come home to roost for Tyra Chikocho, affectionately known by her stage name Madam Boss. While Tyra has made no secret about her past as a housemaid or her rags to riches story, there are always nitty-gritty details left to dissect.

Madam Boss’s skeletons tumbled out of her closet after a Facebook user wrote a lengthy post attacking her and revealing the unsavory details from Tyra’s past.

The user by the name of Tariro Madziva who claims to be the daughter of the woman Madam Boss worked for during her tenure as a housemaid has come forth with a brutal lashing against Madam Boss.

This tirade followed after Madam boss shot a skit imitating her former employer whilst potraying her as villainous character. Tariro was not pleased with what she deemed as an attack against her mother therefore she aired Madam Boss’s dirty laundry to the public.

She lambasted Madam Boss for getting big-headed now that she was rubbing shoulder’s with the rich and famous. Tariro ‘shamed’ the actress for coming from a very poor background claiming that she was well-known for dining at people’s houses, and even social gatherings because of extreme poverty in their family. She also took a dig at her for bed wetting together with her older sibling.- h-metro