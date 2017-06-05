EXPOSED : Mahofa “A Rice Thief”?

Terrence Mawawa, Chiredzi | There was confusion and pandemonium in the lowveld town of Chiredzi when Zanu PF supporters (or hooligans) aligned to the G-40 Camp disrupted a party event. They came out guns blazing and accused Masvingo State Minister, Shuvai Ben Mahofa of being a thief.

This latest incident exposes the raging war between the G-40 and Team Lactose. This is still the case despite both camps denying the existence of factions.

Police had to intervene following the disturbances that rocked the Zanu PF inter-district meeting last Saturday.

A group of angry G-40 members invaded the meeting as they shouted unprintable obscenities at Mahofa, soon after her controversial speech.

The meeting had to be temporarily suspended as pandemonium ensued amid the verbal exchanges and flaring tempers.

The youths threatened to beat up Mahofa, provincial chairman Ezra Chadzamira , Central Committee member Titus Maluleke and Provincial Secretary for Administration, Ailes Baloyi.

“Mahofa you are a thief, you stole our rice.We don’t want to be led by thieves. We don’t want to see you here.We did not invite you, go away,” chanted the angry party supporters.

Mahofa who could not conceal her fury, could be seen trembling with emotion. She was sweaty openly and retaliated by attacking Chiredzi West MP Darlington Chiwa claiming she had incited the youths to disrupt the meeting.

“I know all of you , come to the front , you have been instructed by Chiwa to cause havoc. Security, can you write down their names , we will deal with them later.You are from Chiwa’ s constituency is that so?I know you have been paid to cause confusion,” screamed a miffed Mahofa.

Rival supporters nearly exchanged blows as the chaos continued.

Chiwa said Mahofa and Chadzamira were to blame for creating parallel structures.

“I don’t own people. These are party supporters. In actual fact I don’t even know them.Why are you saying they are from my constituency?” fumed Chiwa.