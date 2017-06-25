EXPOSED: Martin Dinha’s Sex Storm

Dinha is one of the most senior Zanu PF politicians who accused Kasukuwere of plotting to topple President Robert Mugabe, among a slew of charges.Mugabe is now handling Kasukuwere’s case after two explosive politburo meetings, with the latest one held last Wednesday.

While the commissar’s case could be hurtling towards an anti-climax, Dinha’s woes could have just started with a Zanu PF meeting held in Bindura on April 26 to discuss the treason allegations.

Kasukuwere’s brother Dickson Mafios, who was also in the firing line, accused Dinha of snatching another man’s wife.

After The Standard reported the claims made in the report compiled by an investigative team led by speaker of Parliament Jacob Mudenda, Dinha’s rival in the alleged love triangle Nelson Matauri broke his silence.

Mutauri, a Zanu PF member in Mazowe accused Dinha of breaking his 25-year-old marriage to Doreen Mutauri (nee Musana) after the minister allegedly started an illicit affair with his wife in 2012.

A desperate Mutauri wrote a letter to Zanu PF, pleading with the ruling party to rein in the minister.

In a letter dated April 16 2014 and addressed to then Zanu PF provincial chairperson Luke Mushore, Mutauri accused Dinha of snatching his wife.

The letter was copied to then vice-president Joice Mujuru, then Zanu PF chairman Simon Khaya-Moyo and Nicholas Goche who was then a member of the politburo.

“The minister had even rented her a low-density house in Concession and provided her transport wherever she wanted to go,” Mutauri claimed in the letter.

He told The Standard that Zanu PF appeared reluctant to deal with the matter until his marriage collapsed.

Mutauri said he was surprised that his case was resurrected at the height of the Zanu PF infighting, but says he is still yearning for justice.

“Although initially Dinha made three appointments so that he could come and apologise together with his wife and our nephew, Penuis Kasingizi, he never turned up,” he said.

“I never expected such behaviour from the minister considering his position and the respect we give him.

“He destroyed my marriage and family properties. Despite all these efforts and warnings to end their affair, the minister is still in touch with my wife. Why? I don’t understand.”

Mutauri has since been evicted from the Mazowe farm he shared with his wife. He blames Dinha for this.

Mafios said he had advised Mutauri to seek legal recourse against the minister.

“When I raised that issue during the inquest, Dinha never disputed it,” he said. “He knows the truth and I wish for justice to prevail one day.”

Dinha had not yet responded to questions sent to him while the woman at the centre of the alleged affair was not answering her phone.- The Standard