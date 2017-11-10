EXPOSED: Mnangagwa Girlfriend Petrol Bombed Maggie Dongo’s House | LIVE Review

Staff Reporter| Humiliated former VP Emmerson Mnangagwa has been named for presiding over the petrol bombing of his alleged girlfriend (Vivian Mwashita)’s rival Margaret Dongo’s house in 1995.

Back then when Mnangagwa was the most feared politician in the country next to President Robert Mugabe alone, the man imposed his girlfriend onto the constituency so to get rid of Zimbabwe’s first ever female politician to challenge and defeat President Robert Mugabe, Margaret Dongo.

“Let me take you aback, in 1995, ” Cde Dongo told ZimEye last night.

She continued saying, “he brought Vivian (Mwachita) in my constituency, because Vivian was his girlfriend; for reasons that I was outspoken and I didn’t speak the same language with him.

“So at the end of the day you can see he has offended a number of people within the society, and … the pictures are still on Google. my house was petrol bombed and I was petrol bombed in Chitungwiza, I was petrol bombed on several times, police were present and did nothing, she said. VIDEO: