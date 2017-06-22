EXPOSED: Mnangagwa’s Chilling, Vicious Power Grab

David Coltart | Vice President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s principal duty as “administrator” of the Ministry of Justice (he cannot be Minister because that is barred by the Constitution) is to align Zimbabwe’s subsidiary legislation with the Constitution. However, in his 4 years in office he has utterly failed to align our laws and instead has focused rather on ignoring or watering down the Constitution.

There is no greater demonstration of this than in Constitutional Amendment 1 being rammed through Parliament which consolidates Executive Power and weakens the independence of the Judiciary.