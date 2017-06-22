EXPOSED: Mnangagwa’s Chilling, Vicious Power Grab

David Coltart | Vice President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s principal duty as “administrator” of the Ministry of Justice (he cannot be Minister because that is barred by the Constitution) is to align Zimbabwe’s subsidiary legislation with the Constitution. However, in his 4 years in office he has utterly failed to align our laws and instead has focused rather on ignoring or watering down the Constitution.
There is no greater demonstration of this than in Constitutional Amendment 1 being rammed through Parliament which consolidates Executive Power and weakens the independence of the Judiciary.
It is a chilling reminder of just where Mnangagwa will take Zimbabwe if he ever gets total power. All his political instincts are trained on consolidating power by any means. He knows he needs to do this because he does not personally enjoy support from many Zimbabweans right across the political divide. His only means of ruling if he gains power will be through coercion. And in this regard he knows he will need a complaint Judiciary so that he can convey to the world a semblance of respecting the rule of law.
It is time all democrats, including diplomats from democratic countries, understand this. Whatever sweet talk has been directed towards diplomats by Mnangagwa and his supporters, the harsh reality of his true nature is demonstrated in this appalling Bill.