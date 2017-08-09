EXPOSED: Muchinguri Smuggles 2000 Wild Animals To Mozambique

By Norman Gari | Environment,Water and Climate Change minister Oppah Muchinguri,has smuggled 2000 wild animals to Mozambique without cabinet approval, ZimEye.com can exclusively reveal.

The animals which Muchinguri clandestinely smuggled from the great Limpopo transfrontier park, include 200 buffaloes, 900 impalas, 200 elands, 50 kudus, 50 elephants, 300 wild beasts,100 giraffes and 200 zebras. President Robert Mugabe alluded to the corruption while addressing Zanu PF supporters in Chinhoyi recently.

Information obtained by ZimEye.com says Muchinguri early this year held a secret meeting with Zinave national park of Mozambique and struck the wildlife smuggling deal.

Several Zanu PF ministers have been linked with foreign poaching syndicates especially Chinese nationals.