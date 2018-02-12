Tsvangirai In Hospital, Family Takes Away Morgan’s Passport While At His Bedside

Was Tsvangirai’s family wrong?

ZimEye.com this morning reveals Morgan Tsvangirai’s family denying the MDC leader his passport while at his hospital bedside in South Africa. The leaked audios ZimEye reveals this morning show how family members took away his passport at a time when Tsvangirai wanted to travel back to Zimbabwe and resolve his party’s problems. It would appear as if the family were acting in good faith and for the MDC leader’s own good. But Tsvangirai can be heard protesting that he would soon scream out that his passport has been stolen. At this time indications were that he would be out of hospital in a matter of days and a relative is heard sounding it out as in about 7 days’ time. But his health then deteriorated days afterwards as family furthermore banned his wife from visiting him.

Below is the recorded explosive conversation between Tsvangirai and his brother Manase. Tsvangirai’s mother is also present, as ZimEye reveals.

BELOW IS A PART TRANSCRIPT:

Manase: Taurai zvamunotaura mkoma asi passport hamuiwani (You can say what you want but you won’t get the passport). Iri pairi, haina kupiswa (It’s somewhere, we haven’t burnt it).

Tsvangirai: Do you know it’s a criminal offence?

Manase: It’s a criminal offence ehe tozviziva (we know).

Tsvangirai: Ini ndirikuti ndipei passport yangu. Ini ndiri kuti ndipei passport yangu (Give me my passport), what’s the problem?

Manase: Zvauri kutaura iwewe (What you are saying), you are right, isusu we are also right,.

Tsvangirai: This passport is a new passport, it is a diplomatic passport and I may want to use it. Ndipei passport yangu ndigare nayo.

Tsvangirai Mother: My son, my son, I want you to listen to me.

Manase: Amai did you say… what did the doctor say, was it said that he will be ok in 7 days?

Tsvangirai Mother: no they said they will be assessing how he will be feeling…

Manase: So while they are assessing, the passport is going to stay where it will be staying do you understand this?

Tsvangirai: I totally object to that. I want to object Sekuru because the passport is mine.

Tsvangirai mother: I never said the passport is someone else’s.

Tsvangirai: if you start doing that you are now abusing (kubhinya) my passport. No one in the world has ever had their passport abused. Give me back my passport so that I live with it. No one has got a right to take away my passport because it belongs to me. But if you want to start doing things like this I shall reject my passport.

Manase: if you reject it, what would you return with?

Tsvangirai: I would just say my passport was stolen.