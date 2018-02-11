EXPOSED: ZANU PF Womens League Members Duped $44,000 Driven Out Of Zim To Fake Chimoio Site

ZimEye this morning investigates the flaming rumour of a massive fraud that more than 1400 ZANU PF Womens League members have been duped over $44,000.00. The more than 1,400 women were driven out of Zimbabwe to a fake Chimoio site after being promised they were being taken to the resting place of the Chimoio heroes.

DID SOMEONE POCKET THE $144,000?

The Chimoio victims are those who were massacred on the 23rd November 1977.

A large convoy of 24 buses which began their journey late Thursday, has however been turned back and at the time of writing Saturday morning was on its way back to Harare. The buses are part of the CMED fleet and were fuelled from donations and some taken from government schools in Harare.

Each person paid $30,00 after being promised they are being taken to the National Shrine

at Chimoio. They have been allegedly duped as the buses suddenly turned back after reaching Manica Province.

However contacted for a comment, the chief organiser of the trip, Mrs Ratidzo Mukarati speaking to ZimEye.com rubbished the rumour saying it is an attack on her work “by political enemies”. In her interview with ZimEye, she begins narrating her account saying the trip had nothing to do with visiting the Chimoio shrine. We were going to Mozambique for business not what you have said, ” she says.

Towards then end however, she literally freezes up and hangs up after letting the cat out of the bag – mentioning Grace Mugabe Mandi Chimene’s name.

“The trip was well organised and it was all for business purposes. What you are saying is coming from enemies who have nothing to say. Yes we went to Mozambique, but we did not to Chimoio. We were never going there.

“We got there and when we returned we were met by people at the airport, errm, border, you journalists should have been there at the border to interview us.

“We were told….and Mandi Chimene was calling organising people to frustrate us at the border,” she says.

When questioned, so the fugitive Mandi Chimene has now returned?, she then freezes up, and then quietly whispers, “ehe (yes).” Shortly after that, she cuts the phone down.

When telephoned back, her phone becomes totally unresponsive.

So what has Mandi Chimene got to do with her Mozambique trip? Our reporter is told this mention was likely a ploy to aim at diversion from the question at hand.

On 23 November 1977, the Rhodesian Air Force and 184 SAS and RLI paratroopers attacked 10,000 ZANLA cadres based at ‘New Farm’, Chimoio, 90 kilometers