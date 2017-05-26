Exposed: ZRP Cop Steals Chickens

Terrence Mawawa, Buhera| In yet another incident that has exposed the Zimbabwe Republic Police’s dearth of professionalism, a police officer stunned the local community when he stole chickens from the AFM Church.

Obey Murozvi (28), a member of the ZRP Special Constabulary Department, allegedly stole road runners from the AFM Church at Murambinda Growth Point.

Murozvi appeared before Magistrate Denford Mangosi last week. He was charged with stealing road runners.

The court heard that Murozvi made several forays into the church yard and his wife, Fungai Bvirivindi, exposed him after a domestic dispute.

Murozvi of Chipwanyira Village, under Chief Nyashanu in Buhera, allegedly stole six birds on different occasions.

“Between January 1 and February 15 this year, Murozvi sneaked into the AFM Church premises at Murambinda Growth Point. He stole six road runners on different occasions,” the court heard.

The chickens belonged to Bornwell Manyame. Murozvi was taunted in court for his ignominious behaviour.

The court further heard that Bvirivindi disclosed the matter to Manyame after the former had a misunderstanding with her husband. Manyame then reported the matter to the police. “There was a heated argument between Murozvi and his wife. As a result, his wife disclosed the matter to Manyame,” the court further heard.

The total value of the stolen birds is $50.

However Murozvi vehemently denied the allegations. “I don’t know what Manyame is talking about that’s not true,” said Murozvi.

The ruling on the matter will be made on Friday 26 May.