EXPOSED: ZRP Cops Faked Own Abduction

Terrence Mawawa Chivhu | Two ZRP cops made a false abduction report after failing to get a bribe from a First Class Bus crew, it has emerged.

In a story published by ZimEye.com last year, the cops falsely claimed they were kidnapped by the driver and conductor of the Harare -bound First Class Bus.

Chivhu Magistrate, Fadzai Mutombeni, humiliated the two cops, Constable Austin Chakwenya and Constable Cephas Munyamana when she acquitted the accused members of the bus crew.

It was also discovered in court that the two cops had another pending fraud case. In this particular case the two were nabbed while demanding a bribe.

It was the State case that on November 18, 2016, the Harare-bound First Class bus was stopped at a roadblock near Chivhu Police and the two demanded a kickback from the members of the bus crew. The two cops boarded the bus and insisted they wanted to be given the money they had demanded.

The two officers refused to disembark from the bus despite pleas from the members of the bus crew. At Featherstone Police Camp the driver Willis Mhandu (47) and the conductor Courage Munetsi (20) explained the situation to other cops but the two refused to disembark from the bus.

On arrival in Beatrice Chakwenya and Munyamana claimed they had been kidnapped leading to the arrest of the driver and the conductor.

Magistrate Mutombeni ruled that Mhandu and Munetsi were not guilty of the offence.