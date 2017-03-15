Extend November Exam Registration

ZIMSEC SHOULD EXTEND EXAM REGISTRATION

I got a shock of my lifetime when i heard that The Zimbabwe schools Examination council Zimsec set 31 March as the deadline for Ordinary and Advanced level exam registration for the November examinations.

If not carefully monitored the decision will create some problems for those children who have been unable to raise funds for the examinations.

Most parents were caught unaware and the amounts involved are beyond reach of many parents.

The person behind this deadline is living in his own world detached from the one we live.

Why such a sudden change without an explanation.

In my honest view the authorities should revisit the examination registration deadline to enable many children to write examinations.

The mormalcy of the person who changed the deadline from May to March 2017 is highly questionable and a dangerous administrator.

It will be shocking if the office of the president approved this adjustment without a valid justification.

The authorities involved should revisit the issue because most schools have already closed the registration process throwing the majority of kids into the streets without certification.

This is an urgent matter that requires clarity and attention from the authorities.

G.MAGORIRA

Zvishavane