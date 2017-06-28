exZIFA Boss Jonathan Mashingaidze Allegedly Chewed Up $700,000 Overpayment Cash

Cuthbert Dube aide, Jonathan Mashingaidze allegedly chewed up over $700,000 in overpayments before his ouster last year, the state media reports.

The former ZIFA chief executive has been accused of overpaying himself in excess of a staggering $700 000 — at an average of about $13 000 every month in suspicious payments over five years — during his time as the leader of the country’s football governing body’s secretariat. Mashingaidze, who was a leading member of the ZIFA leadership under Harare business executive Cuthbert Dube, was elbowed out of the country’s football leadership in April last year when the current board chose not to extend his contract.

He denies the allegations he overpaid himself such an astronomical amount. ZIFA have been head-hunting for a substantive chief executive since then with a number of candidates who had applied for the post being deemed, by the association president Philip Chiyangwa, as not suited for the position.

International banker Andy Hodges, who was appointed CAPS United chairman at the beginning of the year while still based in Malaysia, is reported to be one of the people who have emerged as suitable candidates for the post of ZIFA chief executive.

Hodges has relocated from his base in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, and is now back home exploring possible opportunities, in business as well as in the game he has served with distinction, including a highly successful term as the Green Machine chairman in 2004 when he led Makepekepe to the league championship.

Last week, Hodges held a meeting with Chiyangwa were the two exchanged notes on the state of football in this country. Mashingaidze, who is now a football consultant, claims he is still owed a substantial amount by ZIFA for his services to the association and has dragged his former employers to the Labour Court seeking an order for them to pay him his dues.

Yesterday, the two parties came before a Labour Officer with ZIFA being represented by their legal adviser Itai Ndudzo where the association made the sensational claim that Mashingaidze overpaid himself more than $700 000 during his tenure as chief executive.

The association claim the accusations are contained in a report on the state of football in Zimbabwe that was compiled by the Sports and Recreation Commission and which covers, extensively, the time when Mashingaidze was the ZIFA chief executive between April 11, 2011 and April 1 last year.

This translates to more than $13 000 a month, in suspicious payments, which the Sports Commission claim Mashingaidze might have paid himself during that period and which the ZIFA board have now revealed.

It also means, if it is true, that Mashingaidze might have pocketed more than $1 million in earnings — both the legal and illegal payments — during his five year-stint in charge of the ZIFA secretariat when he was the second most powerful man in domestic football after Dube.

Some critics even claim he was the most powerful man in the game in the country during that time, saying his influence was such that Dube and his board were relegated to play second fiddle to their employee, although Mashingaidze has repeatedly denied those claims in the past.

He also denies this controversial payment of more than $700 000, which the Sports Commission claim he kept paying himself in suspicious circumstances, dismissing it as the work of enemies who want to see his downfall.

The former ZIFA chief executive claims he is owed $85 338.81 in outstanding salaries and $37 800 in unpaid allowances, which include accommodation, transport and tuition, which brings his combined claim to more than $110 000.-state media