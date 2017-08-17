Ezekial Guti Mate Rev Mkhwananzi Dies

Staff Reporter| Arguably one of the most humble and most known church leaders in the country, Reverend Geoffrey Bizeni Mkhwananzi has died.

He was a contemporary of ZAOGA leader Ezekiel Guti, the latter who deserted the original church to start his own outfit in the early 60s.

He was 97.

The founding member of the Assemblies Of God (Back to God) Church in Zimbabwe died in his sleep on Saturday night at the Mater Dei Hospital in Bulawayo after a long illness.

In a statement the Evangelical Association of Zimbabwe said that the death of Mkhwananzi has robbed the Zimbabwean church of a guiding father who dedicated all his life to the work of the church.

Mkhwananzi will be laid to rest on Saturday at his farm in the outskirts of Bulawayo after a funeral service to be held at the Trade Fair grounds in hall 4 from 8am.

Meanwhile mourners are holding daily services at his home on 111 Famona Road in Bulawayo until the day of the burial.