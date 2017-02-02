Ezekiel Guti’s Not A Crook Like Magaya, Makandiwa | OPINION

Dear ZimEye,

I might be a little bit late on your discussion about the Zim Pentecostal churches. I have been a member of Zaoga Forward in Faith for a year now and I feel like I need to clarify somethings people misinterpret.

First of all I don’t think Ezekiel Guti should be in the same category with the other people you listed in your video simply because Baba Guti doesn’t work for his personal glory. In Zaoga we raise money to start different projects that will help society as a whole e.g Zegu University, Mbuya Dorcas Hospital etc. The monies we give in church doesn’t go to buying Baba Guti “Lamborghinis”. It’s not manipulation or control when we are giving back to society. All of the things we do in Church are supported by the Bible and Baba Guti encourages us to have a personal relationship with God so that we are not mislead, he doesn’t tell us to follow him blindly but to lead our lives according to the work of God.

I personally don’t think you did Ezekiel Guti justice by putting him in the same bracket as all these other prophets ( no offense to anyone).

I am always open for discussion and I’m happy to educate anyone who has any queries regarding our church. Not saying that Zaoga is the best church in Zim but I feel like religion is a personal thing. I’m a very civil person Im not the one to drama that’s why I felt it necessary to send a direct message.

Please protect my identity