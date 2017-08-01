Ezra Sibanda Supports Zodwa Wabantu

Staff Reporter | Popular television, radio and social commentator Ezra “Tshisa” Sibanda says that nude dancing South African socialite Zodwa Wabantu is perfectly in order dancing in front of men appearing as if “showing her private parts.”

Speaking in an interview with the Voice Of America on Saturday, Sibanda said that people who are blaming the South African entertainer for moral decadence are only being jealous of the artist who is making “an honest” living.

Sibanda said that Zodwa is keeping to the African culture where women used to dance to the community with no under wear and breasts uncovered.

The popular personality in the entertainment circles said that people should stop criticising zodwa and leave her to entertain people the way she is able to and those wishing to watch her platform be allowed to do so without prejudice.

The South African sudden hit performer is in Zimbabwe where she is visiting Bulawayo and has already held a sold out show in an upmarket night club in the city.

Several Matabeleland culture groups wanted Zodwa to be stopped from visiting the city claiming that she was impacting a wrong message to young ladies.