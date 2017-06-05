f’ CIO Boss Backs Sekeramayi for President Of Zim, “He Will Unify ZANU PF And Protect President Mugabe”

Sekeramayi a unifying character.

Staff Reporter | The man entrusted with President Robert Mugabe’s inner secrets by which he is bound by a special oath, former CIO boss Dydimus Mutasa, has described Defense Minister Sydney Sekeramayi as “the best” Zanu PF candidate to become President of ZANU PF.

The comments come at a time when the quiet and humble Sekeramayi has respectfully pulled away from the multitudes in ZANU PF who want him to rise up to protect President Mugabe from Emmerson Mnangagwa successionists, the latter who have humiliated Mugabe ordering him in public to step down.

Already Mnangagwa has used the state media to rubbish Professor Jonathan Moyo on his calls for the Sekeramayi ascendancy, while President Mugabe allegedly ‘fronted’ the same, Moyo, to reveal the new development which was confirmed by the President himself hours later breaking protocol to replace Mnangagwa during the Marondera rally function on Friday.

” I agree with a lot of what Jonathan Moyo is saying. He is correct,” said Mutasa who was ruthlessly flushed out of Zanu PF together with former Vice President Joice Mujuru on the basis of a plethora of accusations which have never been substantiated.

Moyo announced Sekeramayi at a SAPES trust seminar, drawing the ire of the Mnangagwa faction who have been driven into a relentless onslaught against him over the past few days.

Consequently, Sekeramayi would soon be ushered into Zanu PF glory right in front of Mugabe and his wife Grace, in Marondera where Mugabe broke protocol overtaking Mnangagwa and Phelekezela Mphoko by giving Sekeramayi the vote of thanks honour slot, a job allocated only to VPs.

Speaking exclusively to ZimEye Sunday morning Mutasa said, “he (Sekeramayi) is the best candidate, once the president decides. What Jonathan Moyo is saying is true.”

Speaking on the factional wars which have taken many dimensions in Zanu PF including the tribal one, Mutasa said of Sekeramayi, “the fact that he is Zezuru is neither here nor there, because his personality does not depend on his tribe, it depends on he himself, how he has conducted himself, right from the period some of us have known him it has been very very good.”

“The real issue here is that the next successor in Zanu PF is someone who does not have a tainted past, some one who has no criminal record, a man who will not be confused by power. A man who will take issues and issues and drive that the right thing should be done for this country,” said Mutasa adding that Sekeramayi is a unifying character who will doubtlessly protect President Mugabe and his legacy.

“At the present moment if you look at the calibre of leaders in Zanu PF what Jonathan Moyo is saying is true,” continued Mutasa as he appeared to hint on a possible return to ZANU PF.