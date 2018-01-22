Face of Operation Restore Legacy Sibusiso Moyo off To Davos, Switzerland

Foreign Affairs and International Trade Minister Hon, Lt-Gen (Rtd) Sibusiso Moyo, is part of President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s delegation heading to Davos, Swizterlad for the 48th World Economic Forum annual meetings.

President Mnangagwa travels to Davos where he will meet other world leaders including US president Donald Trump. The forum will run between 23 to 26 January

Face of ZDF Operation Restore Legacy now foreign Affairs Minister, Lt-Gen (Rtd) Sibusiso Moyo, is part of the team that is expected to sale the Zimbabwe brand as country makes its first step to engage the international community under President Emmerson Mnagagwa.

Speaking at a youth meeting in the capital last week President Mnangagwa said he had accepted the invitation to attend Davos meeting as it offered the opportunity to reset relations and let the world know Zimbabwe is open for business.

President Mnangagwa is accompanied by Foreign Affairs and International Trade Minister Hon, Lt-Gen (Rtd) Sibusiso Moyo, Minister of Finance and Economic Planning Hon Patrick Chinamasa, Minister of Industry, Commerce and Enterprise Development Dr Mike Bimha, Head of Europe and Americas Ambassador Chitsaka Chipaziwa, Special Advisor to the President Dr Chris Mutsvangwa, Secretary for Information, Media and Broadcasting Services Mr George Charamba, Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe Governor Dr John Mangudya, Zimbabwe Investment Authority CEO Mr Richard Mbaiwa and other senior staffers in the President’s Office.

Lt-Gen (Rtd) Moyo is expected to push for the country’s re-engagement process with a bias towards economic recovery and trade.

Lt-Gen (Rtd) Moyo is well known for his appearance on state broadcaster Zimbabwe Broadcasting Corporation, denying that a coup had taken place, stating that “the president… and his family are safe and sound and their security is guaranteed”, and that the military were “only targeting criminals around [Mugabe] who are committing crimes… that are causing social and economic suffering in the country”. Moyo went on to say that “As soon as we have accomplished our mission, we expect that the situation will return to normalcy.”