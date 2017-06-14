Fadzayi Mahere Cash Offload Now! | BREAKING NEWS

Dear Miss Fadzayi Mahere, you have claimed you were defamed but you refuse to sue simply due to the fact that you are in a different “jurisdiction.” You claim you have evidence. ZimEye herewith and with immediate effect offers to pay all your travel expenses (visa fees included) to the UK, plus all your legal fees down to the very cent, and all your living expenses as you attempt your said lawsuit, while resident while on UK soil. We also offer you the full address to use to serve your papers.

We re-state to you as you have been told in private, many of those details you have chosen not to tell your uninformed followers, that you have engaged in vile abuses against journalists. You yourself have confirmed (the records are here) you were doing this in reaction to your support of Patson Dzamara’s fraudulent claims and you did this when you were named by professionals for participating in the dissemination of falsehoods.

As regards your claims of what you have alleged as theft, you have been fully engaged via phone and also in writing for over 2 weeks and you promised to respond with your claims within hours by 4pm 2 weeks ago. You never did so choosing to finally clandestinely lay your allegations on a vague Facebook post. Why are you afraid to openly deal with these issues with us and finalise them, instead of opting for Facebook populism?

Your latest behaviour began on the day Patson Dzamara was exposed and you concurred you were merely acting in retaliation. The issues raised by medical professionals about Patson Dzamara are of a serious national nature as these have a bearing on the disappearance of Itai Dzamara 2 years ago, the secret engagements with the CIO boss Happyton Bonyongwe family, and the secret conversations with the First Family revealed by Patson Dzamara himself in public. Why are you wanting to shut these things out of the public eye and deflecting the the public attention to what you now claim is victimisation?

With all evidence (some pointed here and the rest in our possession) in sight, you have no case whatsoever. We with immediate effect as stated before, offer you all travel expenses and all your legal expenses for your said lawsuit. Kindly.

ZimEye