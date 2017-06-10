Fadzayi Mahere In Forgery, Lying Scam

Why is Fadzayi Mahere doing this?

Higher and Tertiary Education minister Jonathan Moyo snubbed activist and lawyer Fadzayi Mahere’s live Facebook streaming program, which was due to be aired on Thursday, following revelations that she was unprofessional and dishonest.

Following that development, Mahere, a practicing lawyer, falsified written details of the transaction with Prof Moyo. In her unscrupulously bid to retain the trust of Facebook followers, she made false claims about what Professor Jonathan Moyo actually said and wrote. Moyo rubbished Mahere on the basis that her video program is nothing but an attempt to self propel her to fame using the Higher Education Minister’s profile. This is the latest on Mahere, who was recently exposed by doctors in Harare on fraudulent claims she has also made and supported on for instance the Dzamara scandal.

In a Twitter release titled “Reasons Why Prof Moyo Pulled out of Mahere Charade,” Moyo humiliated Mahere by publishing private email exchanges between the two, which contained the clear reasons for the fallout. He fingers Mahere for deliberately falsifying the truth, misleading the unsuspecting public. Writes Prof Moyo, “sadly, @advocatemahere misrepresents in public the truth. I’m compelled to reproduce my full email exchange with her,” tweeted Moyo on his official page. Moyo accused Mahere’s team of publishing and circulating promotion material with grossly misleading information to viewers to the extent that he was forced to withdraw his association with Mahere.

“The above promo, which I’m advised is still running, gives the impression that I am the broadcaster of the interview/tough conversation on YouTube. As you may know, my YouTube Channel name is PROFJONATHANMOYO and your promo, perhaps inadvertently, gives the misleading impression that I have availed my YouTube Channel for this purpose. I have not and we did not and could not make such an arrangement,” he wrote in the email.

Moyo said he was also unhappy that the promotional material indicated that the interview would be aired live when, instead, it was going to be pre-recorded.

“You said you would interview me and broadcast the interview/tough conversation, after some editing which you said would be minimal and would largely be on your appearance and not on the content of the interview/tough conversation. But I see misleading information on the promo that the interview will be live,” he wrote.

In trying to mend the rift, Mahere in her response invited Moyo for a cup of coffee and offered to change the promotional material, while issuing a full apology for the fault of her technical team.

“Thank you for your email, the contents of which are all noted. I am keen to do coffee [with you] this evening, if possible, to iron this all out. Let me apologise for the confusion and harm that appears to have arisen by the placement of logos on the fliers sent out. I do understand your concerns. I am happy to correct any confusion on social media through an official statement and make what we agreed to abundantly clear,” she replied.

But Mahere soon after that would go to lengths creating falsified communications with Prof Moyo’s name. The development is the latest on Mahere who was last month personally named in the Patson Dzamara fraud case. Doctors reveal Dzamara has for the last few years been engaged in fraudulent activities under Mahere’s support. Evidently Mahere herself would communicate the same in writing. Before his brother’s disappearance in 2015, Dzamara who at the time had secret conversations with the CIO boss Happyton Bonyongwe family, was exposed for purchasing a fake doctorate degree which he soon confessed to obtaining using mere shoulder-cash. Years later, he would refuse to even consult his friends, the Bonyongwes for help in finding his missing brother, while at the same time yet rushing to the cameras for public donations. Contrary to claims by lawyer Fadzayi Mahere who has voiced that she is part of the latest false claims, Dzamara admits that the news articles published to date about his criminal machinations are not only accurate, but have even been communicated in private to him. The man together with his lawyer, Mahere have since begun an exercise to harrass medical experts and journalists so as to deflect the inquiry on their conduct. Why is the #ThisFlag movement doing this? Medical experts claim that it is all because of the funding they are getting while yet lying, and they need the Dzamara name to desperately lace up their campaigns for financial donations. (click here to read more).