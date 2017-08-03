Fadzayi Mahere Told: “Prove It You Weren’t Smuggled Into UZ for Access Law Degree, At A Time When Qualifying Students Were Failing”

Langton Ncube| Aspiring MP, Fadzayi Mahere has been challenged to prove that she was not smuggled into the University Of Zimbabwe for her access law degree at a time when qualifying students from outside Robert Mugabe’s ZANU PF party were failing.

Mahere even in her own words confesses that she was catapulted into the legal profession through her father, Stephen’s help.

Mahere has added salt to injury by speaking scornfully of people from rural backgrounds. Fadzayi even used unprintable words in her public post. (CLICK HERE TO READ). Her family are cruel ZANU PF farm invaders who have destroyed the lives of thousands of farm workers while her father, Robert Mugabe’s permanent Secretary, for several years, Stephen Mahere, personally and single handedly enforced the collapse of Zimbabwe’s education system. Fadzayi made these comments just before she rose to prominence having been promoted through ZimEye news articles during the bond note protests and 11 months later, she would manifest herself as a politician disguised as an activist for a cause.

Stephen Mahere has been Robert Mugabe’s highly trusted Permanent Secretary for several years and together with current minister, Lazarus Dokora, is responsible for the present rot in the Primary and Secondary Education Ministry particularly during the GNU period when he many times frustrated efforts by former Minister David Coltart to reform the ministry.

In 2011, Mahere destroyed all work done to reform education freedoms by blocking Coltart’s work of restoring autonomy to Trust schools as had been during Zimbabwe’s glory years of the 80s & 90s.

As his daughter, Fadzayi since last year continued her a continuous tirade against Tsvangirai, activists last night asked her to prove that she is not a direct beneficiary of Robert Mugabe’s patronage for which she “has to pay back.”

“Prove it that you had the qualifying A Level points for UZ and were not smuggled by ZANU PF into UZ, nhasi tichakunyadzisa iwe” said one Trust Moyo.

The University Of Zimbabwe has a strict qualifications system criteria for entrance into professions such as law.