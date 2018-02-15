FAIR THEE WELL MR TSVANGIRAI

By Masimba Mavaza| When life hits us in all its random unfairness and we’re left reeling and adrift, sometimes the only thing left for us to do is reach for a pen.

I never had much in common with Mr Tsvangirai What is common is that Tsvangirai touched the lives of many Some are famous people, while others are merely extraordinary ordinaries.

Tsvangirai has left a legacy Ironically, these legacy of words are full of the kind of love, strength and rebellious spirit that makes death seem an impossibility. They are bubbling with warmth, humanity and clear-headed foresight that we can only really garner in our darkest moments. And they also form a comforting keepsake to be poured over for years to come, Come give a cheers to the very essence of life and remember to hold your love ones close, as you remember the courage of Morgan Richard Tsvangirai.

Tsvangirai was the life of democracy in Zimbabwe. He stood in the times when other men set. He moved when others stood. He changed when others were content. Tsvangirai left his supporters all his tools and other neat stuff”. But mostly it is full of pride and love, over-spilling with the urgent emotion of someone who knows the country needed more. Tsvangirai wanted The country to grow and be a success at whatever people attempt to do. The time that he did spend with us was a wonderful and enjoyable time in the country’s democracy he helped make it that way. The sadness keeps overwhelming us and tears are flowing down our faces The nation is so very proud of Tsvangirai and he has shown us just how change can be achieved. We expect MDC to grow and be able to use THEIR heads to think things out and to be able to ask questions if they don’t understand something. Above all else we need to know that democracy will always be there for the country if a strong opposition is maintained. Together we must know that Zimbabwe is more important to us than anything else in this world. We know that there will be times that we get upset with each other but we do really know what is best for us we must Listen to the voice of Morgan Richard Tsvangirai and learn from his advice.

MDC T must face life and the problems that it gives with a positive outlook, because if they think of the bright things in life, it makes the bad things not so bad after all! Tsvangirai did not let life defeat him. He Decided to fight. To Tsvangirais family The reason was not that He loved you little; He loved you just as purely and fervently as other fathers love their children. But He understood that his task here in the world was to do you good … by seeing to it that life becomes better, and that all children can live well. … Don’t be frightened and sad because He is not coming back any more. Learn,to look at life early as a serious matter. Life is hard, it does not pamper anybody, and for every time it strokes you it gives you ten blows. Become accustomed to that soon, but don’t let it defeat you. Decide to fight.

We know we have had our ups and downs, but despite all that it’s been a wonderful time, and you have made Zimbabwe a democratic nation.

The nation has lost a gallant son. Despite his opposing status Morgan Richard Tsvangirai is a national hero of a different calibre.

May God Comfort the MDC family and the country at large.

